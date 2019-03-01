Man with mohawk wanted for assaulting Uber driver near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – A man with a mohawk is wanted after police say he assaulted an Uber Driver on West Cary Street late Thursday night.

The alleged incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Cary Street, near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

According to a VCU Alert, the Uber driver asked a disorderly male and a disorderly female customer to exit his vehicle. An argument ensued and the male suspect punched the Uber driver in the face before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, with a goatee and a mohawk. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red shirt and blue or black blue jeans.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation into the incident. If you have information that could help them, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com.