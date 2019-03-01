Doorbell camera records shooting outside Richmond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after someone opened fire outside a Richmond home Thursday night.

Video of the shooting was captured on a doorbell security camera along the 700 block of South Laurel Street on Oregon Hill.

The video clip, which was shared on Reddit and social media, begins with someone yelling, ""Give it to me right now. Give it to me right now."

Gunfire erupts shortly thereafter.

Twelve gunshots can be heard on the video as people run for safety.

"When police arrived, the victim stated a bullet came through the wall of his residence while he was inside," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "An additional victim also told officers his vehicle and porch railing were struck by bullets."

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said officers responded to South Laurel Street at about 11:18 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send additional photos, video, and news tips here.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.