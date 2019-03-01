Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – On “Virginia This Morning” we’ve exclusively announced the books and authors who will be featured this year at the Junior League of Richmond’s 74th Annual Book & Author event happening Tuesday, April 23rd. We were joined by the Chairs of that event, Lara D’Antonio and Kayley Perkins to share more details about that event and how you can get your ticket.

You can get tickets now to enjoy the event in two ways, as part of the luncheon at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. Tickets for that part of the event are $60. There’s also an evening program with an optional dinner at the Altria Theater. For the theater portion only, tickets are $45. Tickets for the dinner and the evening program are $85.

To get your tickets or pre-order the featured books, you can visit www.bookandauthorevent.com. You can also follow the Junior League of Richmond on social media. They are on both Facebook and Instagram at @JLRichmondVA.

