Dynamic Taekwondo Mayor’s Cup Competition

RICHMOND, Va.– Dynamic Taekwondo’s 2019 Mayor’s Cup Competition is set for Saturday, March 2, at Cosby High school (14300 Fox Club Parkway in Midlothian.

Over 500 martial arts students from other schools and states will be attending the all day Taekwondo event. All proceeds are going to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Hours for the day long event are: Doors will open 8: 00 AM , Check-in, register at the door

9: 00 AM Opening Ceremony

9: 30 AM Form competition ( individual and group)

11: 00AM Breaking competition

12: 00PM Team Demonstration competition

12: 15PM Lunch

1: 00PM Sparring competition

For more information visit the school at https://www.leesdynamic.com/