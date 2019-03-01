Track rain in Richmond

Dynamic Taekwondo Mayor’s Cup Competition

Posted 11:08 am, March 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va.– Dynamic Taekwondo’s 2019 Mayor’s Cup Competition is set for Saturday, March 2,  at Cosby High school (14300 Fox Club Parkway in Midlothian.

Over 500 martial arts students from other schools and states will be attending the all day Taekwondo event. All proceeds are going to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Hours for the day long event are: Doors will open 8: 00 AM , Check-in, register at the door

9: 00 AM  Opening Ceremony

9: 30 AM  Form competition ( individual and group)

11: 00AM  Breaking competition

12: 00PM  Team Demonstration competition

12: 15PM  Lunch

1: 00PM  Sparring competition

For more information visit the school at https://www.leesdynamic.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.