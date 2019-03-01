× Video shows crime in Richmond restaurant Cobra Cabana

RICHMOND, Va. — The owners of Cobra Cabana said they were “already rocking” early Friday morning, hours after someone broke into the Richmond restaurant, stole money, and damaged furniture.

“We love our Carver community and family and we won’t let someone or something like this bring us down,” restaurant owner Herbie Abernethy said.

At about 5:40 a.m., someone broke into the West Marshall Street restaurant.

“He moved and climbed onto a trashcan outside and pushed our AC unit in,” Abernethy said. “[It crashed] down onto our tables breaking them and a chair. Then he fell in the window and messed up more furniture.”

Security cameras inside Cobra Cabana recorded the crime.

"He took all the cash out of the register... and the tip out for one of our servers from the other night," Abernethy said.

VCU Police described the thief as a six-foot-tall black man, last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

Richmond Police are investigating the crime and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

"We are open and already rocking this morning. Come see us for lunch," Abernethy said when asked if he had a message for the public.

"We have many bad words to say to the thief," Abernethy added. "You can quote me on that, too."

