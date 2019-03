Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Alexandra & Kennedy Wright are sisters who run Cool Kids Science RVA. The sisters will be among many child exhibitors at the 2019 Richmond Children's Business Fair. CJ Walker from Metro RVA Teens joined Alexandra and Kennedy to tell us about this year's event. The 2019 Richmond Children's Business Fair will be at the Children's Business Fair Saturday, March 9th 2019 at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/richmond-metro-rva-teens