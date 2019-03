× Anonymous tip leads to authorities seizing over 300 grams of fentanyl

Click here for updates on this story

Buffalo, NY (WKBW) — An anonymous tip led Erie County authorities to seizing over 300 grams of fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit along with Buffalo Police narcotics members and agents from Homeland Security Investigations’ BEST Team arrested 34-year-old Robert Scott of Buffalo.

A month-long investigation culminated in the arrest after the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that the Scott would be in the area of 1580 Genesee Street and in possession of fentanyl.

Authorities found Scott just before 12:30 p.m., and he fled when they approached him. During the arrest, officers discovered over 100 grams of fentanyl in the waistband of his pants and over a gram of cocaine in a pant pocket. They also searched Scott’s vehicle and discovered an additional 212 grams of fentanyl.

Scott was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a narcotic, a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, and a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine.

Authorities say Scott has been a subject of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit in the past. In July 2018, ECSO Narcotics personnel executed a search warrant at a residence on Humboldt Street in the City of Buffalo. Following that search, Scott was charged when he was found in possession of cocaine. Scott pleaded guilty in December 2018, to criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to the court’s diversion program.

Scott also has a previous felony conviction after being found in possession of a defaced loaded firearm in April 2003. He was found guilty of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and was sentenced to 42-months. Scott also has five previous misdemeanor convictions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.