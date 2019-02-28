× Two women arrested after discovery of Hopewell meth lab

RICHMOND, Va. — Two woman have been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after a covert meth lab was discovered in Hopewell.

On Friday around 6:20 a.m., detectives executing a narcotics-related search warrant discovered the suspected “one-pot” meth lab.

“As a precautionary measure and due to the extremely hazardous and volatile nature of the chemicals used in the manufacturing process, the residence was immediately evacuated and the scene further secured”, said Detective Lieutenant Paul Intravia.

Chemicals associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine and other narcotics were seized during the raid.

Savanna K. Berlingeri, 32, of Hopewell, was arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I/II), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Dallas A. Johnson, 26, of Dinwiddie County, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I/II) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where they are currently being held pending their arraignment on all charges.