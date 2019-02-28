The Neuroscience of Tidying Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Spring is the time of year associated with renewal and cleansing and many of us use the season for literally clearing away the cobwebs. But it shouldn't just be about decluttering or cleaning out closets or drawers, you can also use this time to identify and prioritize your life. Doctor Catherine Franssen from Longwood University is here to talk about the neuroscience behind tidying up.