× Richmond Home + Garden Show Presented by Woodfin

Richmond Home and Garden Show Presented by Woodfin

Friday, March 1, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

At Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E Laburnum Avenue

This is RVA’s largest home show and it features more than 230 local home and garden pros, celebrity guest John Gidding from TLC’s Trading Spaces, Senior Day, Backyard Bar, Dance Lessons & Featuring a $10,000 Deck Giveaway. You can enter to win the Ugly Deck Sweepstakes! Got an ugly deck? Deck Creations of Richmond is offering a $10,000 Deck Giveaway. The winner will be announced at the show on Saturday, March 2.

The show also features WRVA’s Richard McKann will be broadcasting live from the show on Saturday from 10a-12p; 103.7 Play’s Jack Lauterback will be broadcasting live from the show on Saturday from 10a-12pm; NASCAR Wheelen All-American driver Alex Brock will be at the show with his racecar for photo opportunities and autographs; Ask An Expert feature, presented by NARI Central Virginia, invites guests to bring their plans and drawings to get valuable feedback and one-on-one consultations from the home improvement experts.

The Backyard Bar, presented by City Publications, will offer guests a chance to take a break from the show and enjoy a tasty beverage. All drink proceeds will support Ashland-based Wine for Cures. Tickets are available online https://richmondhomeandgardenshow.tix123.com and at the door on the days of the show. Adult admission is $9 at the door (only $7 online) and attendees 12 and younger get free entry. Seniors (60+) get free admission on Friday, March 1. Parking is free. For more information visit https://richmondhomeandgarden.com