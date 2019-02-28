☔Parts of Virginia will see wintry mix before shift to rain Friday a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance will pass through Virginia Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation will be mostly rain to much of the region, but there will be a period of a wintry mix for parts of the state.

Precipitation will move in from the west late Thursday evening and increase overnight. For much of the Richmond metro, this will be mainly rain, but a few sleet pellets or flakes could mix in. Roads will be just wet.

Areas farther north and west of Richmond will see rain, but there may be a period mixed with sleet and perhaps some snowflakes. Temperatures will be warm enough to prevent any real accumulation, but a slick spot or two is possible in the coldest locations.

Northern Virginia will see snow, sleet and the potential for some freezing rain. Snowfall will be heaviest near the Maryland border, where 3 inches are possible. The rest of northern Virginia could see a coating to an inch or two. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through Friday morning.

In western Virginia, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will occur. Little to no snowfall accumulation will occur, but icy conditions are possible due to freezing rain.

Any mix will change to rain Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. Some patchy freezing rain will still be possible closer to I-81.

There will be some occasional rain Friday afternoon into Friday. Some locations may pick up over on-half inch of rainfall.

Rain chances will be pretty low on Saturday before rain chances increase again Sunday.

