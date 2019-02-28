× New Richmond office development planned along Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. — The run on Manchester real estate has brought new development opportunities ready to enter new territory.

First there were apartments; then restaurants and retail began trickling into the neighborhood as residential density increased. Now, a local development team is looking to add one of the largest new office developments south of the central business district along Hull Street.

Richmond-based WVS Cos.’ Jason Vickers-Smith and Richard Souter, along with Tom Papa, who runs Fountainhead Properties, are planning to construct a six-story, 135,000-square-foot office building as part of the group’s South Falls development.

