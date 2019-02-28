Luke Perry hospitalized after stroke, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Actor Luke Perry was hospitalized after he suffered a stroke in his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

Perry, who rose to fame in the 1990s while portraying Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210” is known to younger television audiences as Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad, on “Riverdale.”

No information has been released on Perry’s condition.

Perry’s stroke came the same day as Fox announced a “Beverly Hills, 90210” re-boot featuring many of the originals actors. Perry was not announced as taking part in the new “Beverly Hills, 90210.”