Chesterfield man arrested in home invasion which ended in dog’s death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man was arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion at the apartment complex where he lives. Jonathan Starks, 20, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police said Starks was one of six men involved in a February 25 home invasion along the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle.

The men, police said, knocked on the victim's door at about 9 p.m.

"When the door was opened, the suspects forced their way inside and displayed a firearm," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The victim's dog chased the suspects out of the apartment before anything was taken and continued to chase the suspects. As the suspects fled, a gunshot was fired, striking and killing the victim's dog."

Starks, who also lives along the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle, was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was booked at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police continue to seek additional suspects in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.