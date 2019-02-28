House fire shuts down all lanes of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield crews are battling a house fire near the Walmart on Midlothian Turnpike.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS tells CBS 6 that the home in the 12300 block of Midlothian Turnpike appears to be vacant.

The fire was described as heavily involved on arrival.

There are no injuries at this time, according to Lt. Elmore.

Midlothian Turnpike between Alverser and Old Buckingham is shut down in both directions to allow crews to get to hydrants on both sides of the road.

Elmore says the roads will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Photo and video courtesy of Paint It LLC.