HOPEWELL, Va - Hopewell Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at the Hopewell Moose Lodge.

When firefighters arrived Thursday morning, they found the structure on Western Street fully engulfed.

This is a developing story.

#BREAKING: Fire completely engulfing the Hopewell Moose Lodge on Western St. in Hopewell. Thick smoke. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions working to battle the blaze. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/sSIAniE3ml — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) February 28, 2019