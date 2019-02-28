× Suncrush, from Hardywood, is coming to a store near you

RICHMOND, Va. — With spring approaching, a Richmond brewery is taking its spinoff beer brand on the road.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has begun distributing Suncrush, an offshoot line of sparkling ales that it began producing last year.

Suncrush beer will be distributed throughout Virginia, many major markets in North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia, matching the distribution map of Hardywood’s other beers.

Founders Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh launched the Suncrush brand last summer. The idea came from a discussion about what the perfect beach beer would look and taste like. They since have been peddling cans of Suncrush from its local tasting rooms.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.