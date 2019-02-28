Funk Fusion Music with The Audacity Brass Band

RICHMOND, Va. - The Audacity Brass Band formed on the campus of Longwood University in 2014 as a New Orleans style brass band but has since transformed their sound by adding some funk-fusion. They are here today to share two songs "Skim Milk" and "Raise Your Glass". You can catch The Audacity Brass Band playing around Richmond with venues including Miller's, Richmond Music Hall, and Cary St. Cafe.

