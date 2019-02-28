Firefighters save American Flag from burning Hopewell building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- As firefighters fought the flames that burned the Hopewell Moose Lodge early Thursday morning, a set of firefighters saved the American Flag flying outside the burning building.

As firefighters fought the flames that burned the Hopewell Moose Lodge early Thursday morning, these firefighters saved the American Flag flying outside the burning building. pic.twitter.com/Dw5eEkqDph — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) February 28, 2019

Hopewell Fire Chief Donny Hunter said the building is a total loss.

When firefighters were called to the Western Street building, at about 4:30 a.m., the Moose Lodge was fully engulfed in flames. The flames and smoke were initially coming from the middle of the building -- which is the kitchen and laundry areas are located.

"When I got here it was so engulfed in flames that you couldn’t even really figure where it started," Hopewell Moose Lodge Treasurer Don Readshaw said. "It’s a feeling of futility because there’s nothing you can do."

Chief Hunter said when his crews arrived, they made one interior attack.

"It immediately came through the roof once we made an interior attack on the building so we pulled people out," he said.

Chief Hunter called the fire one of the largest he ever fought.

"This is one of my top ten," he said. "We don’t usually lose a whole building. I mean, we pride ourselves in being very aggressive and fighting fire hard."

Ultimately, Chief Hunter said their main goal was to keep everyone safe, so fire crews continued to battle the fire defensively.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, but said at this time, they do not suspect foul play.

Readshaw said it will take some time for the board to figure out next steps, but he said they will do what needs to be done to rebuild.

#BREAKING: Fire completely engulfing the Hopewell Moose Lodge on Western St. in Hopewell. Thick smoke. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions working to battle the blaze. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/sSIAniE3ml — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) February 28, 2019

Overnight fire destroys Hopewell Moose Lodge https://t.co/Djxo8tDTKl via @ShannonLillyTV pic.twitter.com/da0c8uFxuM — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) February 28, 2019