7-year-old girl with brain tumor receives thousands of dog photos to help her through difficult time

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A seven-year-old Wisconsin girl, living with an inoperable brain tumor, is receiving thousands of photos of dogs in an effort to cheer her up, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Emma Mertens received the devastating diagnosis in January.

When friends and family learned about the situation, they started sending Emma — a devout animal lover — photos to bring a smile to her face.

With the help of social media, the effort has snowballed.

“We’re getting about 2,800 emails each hour and mail by the truckload,” Emma’s father Geoff told the newspaper. “I think that says a lot about dog lovers, that they want to take care of more than just themselves.”

A GoFundMe set-up to help cover the child’s medical expenses raised $100,000.

To share your dog pictures with Emma, send them to:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, WI 53209

or

email emmalovesdogs7@gmail.com