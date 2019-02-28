Central Virginia Boy Scouts raise $900,000 in one night

RICHMOND, Va. --  Boy Scouts in Richmond received a big boost Friday night at a "Heroes Among Us" themed fundraiser at the Richmond Convention Center.

More than 800 people attended the event, raising about $900,000 for Boy Scouts

 

The keynote speaker was Captain Richard Phillips. He was the captain of the Maersk Alabama cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates in 2009.

Phillips credits his time as a boy scout with helping him remain calm and cool under pressure.

 

You can see Greg Mcquade's exclusive sit down interview with Captain Phillips in his "I Have A Story" episode tomorrow night on CBS 6 News  at 11.

