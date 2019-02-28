California parents charged in death of missing baby put infant’s body in suitcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULVER CITY, Calif. - The parents of a missing Culver City baby were doing drugs when they found their son had died; they put his body in a suitcase before discarding it in a trash bin, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Adam Manson and Kiana Williams have each been charged with child abuse resulting in the death of their nearly 6-month-old son, Jacsun. The boy's remains have not been found, and authorities are still searching a landfill where they believe he ended up.

The pair was staying in a motel with the boy Dec. 31. They were allegedly doing drugs, and, when they found the boy had died, they reportedly put his body in a suitcase and discarded that suitcase in a dumpster, authorities said. The boy's cause of death has not been determined.

A witness reported seeing Jacsun on New Year's Eve inside a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. During that time, the child's parents was apparently trying to break into cars. Detectives believe the Chrysler was stolen, and they later found the vehicle Feb. 8.

Manson's sister said she was estranged from her brother “because of his lifestyle,” but in recent communication she had with him he had spoken of his son as if he were dead.

If convicted, Manson and Williams face a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison. They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.