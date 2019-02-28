× Deputies ID Ashland man killed in rollover crash

ASHLAND, Va. –Authorities have released the name of a 37-year-old man killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Ashland.

Sgt. t James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Ashland Road near the intersection with Old Sawmill Lane just after 7:30 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Volvo was traveling east on Ashland Road when it traveled off the roadway in a curve causing the vehicle to overturn,” Cooper said.

The driver, Billy Lee Peyton Bickers of Ashland, died at the scene, officials said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Billy Bickers during this difficult time,” Cooper said.

Cooper said deputies are still investigating what caused the crash.

