RICHMOND, Va. - Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2019 is on it's annual course to raise support and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis research in hope of one day finding a cure. CBS 6 is a proud supporter of this cause and today Bike MS Manager, Casey Kasko and friends and colleagues, Bill Fitzgerald and Eric Lee are here to share their passion for this great event. The Bike MS ride takes place June 1-2, 2019 starting in Richmond and finishing in Williamsburg.
Bike to Support Multiple Sclerosis
