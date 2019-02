× Walmart to close Chesterfield Neighborhood Market

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield will close in March.

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close the Walmart Neighborhood Market,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “The decision is based on several factors including the store’s overall performance.”

The store, which employs about 100 people, will close by March 29, the spokesperson said.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets are much smaller than a typical Walmart store.

When the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Iron Bridge Road opened in September 2015, Walmart touted it as bringing a “broad assortment of fresh, affordable groceries at Walmart’s everyday low prices.”

“We invite our customers to shop at our other Richmond-area stores and on Walmart.com,” the company spokesperson said.