Tips and tricks for successfully downsizing

Posted 11:24 am, February 27, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Sacrificing square footage doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. The current issue of R Home Magazine looks at how four different Richmond homeowners successfully adapted to smaller spaces. The Managing Editor from R Home, Jessica Haddad, joined us to share some of their downsizing tips!

 

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

 

