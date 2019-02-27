Richmond woman found with loaded gun at RIC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman was cited by police at Richmond International Airport on Tuesday after a TSA officer discovered a loaded handgun in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

The 9 mm handgun was discovered by a TSA officer when the traveler entered the checkpoint X-ray monitor. Officials say 17 bullets were discovered inside the gun.

It was the second gun caught at a RIC checkpoint within the last five days. A 9 mm handgun was discovered on February 22.

Police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun. The woman, whose name has not been released, was cited on weapons charges.

People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and federal civil penalties up to $13,000. The complete list of penalties is posted online.

Weapons—including firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags but can be transported in checked bags if they are properly packed.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure, the TSA reminded.