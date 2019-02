× Performance Bicycle closes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A national brand of bike shops is pedaling out of the West End, as its parent company is closing all of its stores nationwide.

Performance Bicycle has closed its outpost at 9015 W. Broad St. after about nine years in the location. The shop’s last day of business was Tuesday and the closure follows the bankruptcy of Performance Bicycle parent company Advance Sport Enterprises, which filed for Chapter 11 in the fall as it sought to restructure its debts.

Based in North Carolina, Performance Bicycle had more than 100 stores throughout the country and operated an online store. The chain announced it would close all of its retail stores as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

