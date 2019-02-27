× New stores including CBD shop, high-end home decor store coming to Regency Square mall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Five new stores and a new restaurant are planting roots in Regency Square mall in the near future.

A CBD retailer, a high-end home decor retailer, and a shop for rare and hard to find speaker systems are among the new shops at the indoor shopping mall.

“Your CBD Store” will open their first Richmond location at Regency Square on March 3 , selling products made from CBD, extracted from the cannabis plant. CBD oils are a natural and organic remedy used to aid in the treatment of common ailments including chronic pain, anxiety, depression, migraines, diabetes, and seizures. The shop emphasizes that CBD hemp byproducts should not be confused with marijuana, which contains tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

“Curtain Call Home Decor” will open on March 8, featuring rugs, window treatments, lamps, pillows, framed artwork, and home accessories on consignment. “Sustainability in today’s environment includes repurposing and reusing décor items which is perfect for the first-time homeowner or college student,” says Mary Warren, Regency’s property leasing director. Beginning March 20th, all items will be discounted gradually, starting at 20 percent off and increasing to 50 percent off on the final day. A percentage of sales will be contributed to CARITAS.Once the sale is complete, unsold pieces are also donated to both CARITAS and Habitat for Humanity

“Dynasty Kickz” buys, sells and trades rare and hard to find sneakers

“Universal Threads” specializes in African-inspired apparel, jewelry and handcrafted home décor

“Upstreamers” sells on-trend jeans, leggings, t-shirts, hats, coats, socks, and accessories. They are a licensed retailer for “The North Face” and “Levis” brands.