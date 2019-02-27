Video shows man stealing beer and liquor from Richmond restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released video of a man accused of stealing beer and liquor from a Richmond restaurant. The break-in was reported at about 5:03 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at The Hill Cafe on East Broad Street in Church Hill.

"Officers arrived and found the front door of the business forced open," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "A security video from the restaurant shows a male entering the business and stealing beer and bottles of liquor before exiting through a side door. The suspect fled on foot."

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify this individual is asked to call First Precinct Detective C. Layne at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.