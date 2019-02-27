Feels like Spring with a Garden Cobb Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company showed us how to make a garden cobb salad that's as beautiful as it is tasty.

Chef Ausar is hosting events at Fire House 15 on Meadowbridge Rd Saturday, March 2nd from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and you can join him for Brunch onSunday, March 3rd from noon - 3 p.m. You can see more here: https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

GARDEN COBB SALAD

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

· 1/2 head of romaine

· 3 cups of Spring mix

· 2 ripe avocados cut into 1/2-inch pieces

· 1 pound of Mushrooms

· 1 cup of diced onions

· 1 cup diced cucumber

· 1 cup diced red onion

· 1 tomato, seeded and chopped fine

· 2 hard-boiled large eggs

· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

· 1 cup of sliced scallions

· 1/2 cup of Blue Cheese

· 2 cups of croutons

Vinaigrette

· 1/3 cup red-wine vinegar

· 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

· 1-2 teaspoons sugar

· 1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

· 1 teaspoon of parsley

· Salt and pepper

· 2/3 cup olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Sauté the mushrooms with diced white onions in a skillet on medium heat until cooked and caramelized about 6 minutes.

2. Compose the salad: Arrange the Mushrooms, red onions, cucumber, tomato, diced eggs, blue cheese, and the avocado decoratively over the greens and garnish the salad with the scallions and chives. Top with croutons.

3. In a small bowl whisk together the vinegar, the mustard, thyme, parsley, salt, pepper and sugar to taste. Add the oil in a slow stream, whisking until emulsified.

4. Note- Serve dressing on the side or toss the salad in the dressing before arranging all the toppings.