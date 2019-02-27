Orange you glad we have teachers like this

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- You might think this is a class on healthy eating, but you'd be out of your gourd. This is the Evergreen Elementary School 3rd Grade Veggie Derby! The idea grew from the imagination of 3rd grade teacher Emily Quinn.

"To end our simple machines unit, the students get to design a vehicle out of fruits and vegetables," Ms. Quinn said. "They get to go into detail and decide what they're going to use and how they're going to put it together."

It’s all about finding the right root for the job, according to one student.

"The first time I used the radishes for hubcaps, now I'm going to use carrots," the student said.

"Today they're going to have a chance to see the knives as a wedge," Ms. Quinn said. "And then also see the incline plane being used throughout the lesson."

Instead of being "peppered" with questions, they're making cars that are one in a "melon."

"Where do you want the wheels?" asked a volunteer dad.

He’s one of many parents helping kids make vehicles out of just about any vegetable or fruit.

One car made from spud was a dud. Another was, literally, a lemon. Some designs get squashed, but Ms. Quinn appreciates those who stick to it.

STEM lessons out of a textbook can get kind of boring. “Orange” you glad there are teachers that can come up with stuff like this.

