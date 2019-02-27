Date Night Cooking Inspiration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Allison Carver from "Cooking In" demonstrated a pear and bacon flatbread. The simple dish is perfect to make with your partner on your next date night! Allison showed us the steps for splitting up the recipe. You can see more ideas from Allison at www.cookintonight.com.

Pear & Bacon Flatbread

INGREDIENTS:

4 pieces thick-cut bacon, chopped

2 medium pears, sliced

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

pinch of cinnamon

pinch of salt

4 pieces naan bread

olive oil, for brushing

about ¾ cup thinly sliced red onion

about 8 ounces brie, rind removed and cut into cubes balsamic glaze, for drizzling (optional!)

DIRECTIONS:

This recipe is divided up for two people to work together in the kitchen, cooking together. Decide who will be person 1 and who will be person 2.

Person 1: preheat the oven to 425ºF. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Person 2: set a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the bacon pieces and cook until crispy. Remove once cooked and place on a paper towel lined plate. Keep about 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease and discard any extra.

Person 1: Set the skillet with the grease over medium heat. Add in the pears, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pears are tender and caramelized a bit.

Remove from the heat.

Person 2: Set two pieces of the naan on baking sheet. Brush each piece lightly with some olive oil. Top each piece evenly with the red onion and the cooked pears. And sprinkle the brie cubes evenly over the top.

Both Person 1 and Person 2: Bake for about 10 to 13 minutes, until the crust is golden. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the cooked bacon and drizzle lightly with balsamic vinegar if desired. Slice and serve.