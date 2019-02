HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Construction is set to begin in March on an indoor aquatics center in eastern Henrico after unanimous approval by the Henrico County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The $8 million, nearly 21,000-square-foot aquatics facility will be built on six acres of county-owned land beside the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. With a 5-0 vote, the board also revised the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center Master Plan to incorporate the aquatics center.

The aquatics center will be built, managed and operated by the YMCA of Greater Richmond in partnership with the county.

“When we opened the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center eight years ago, we dreamed of someday adding an indoor pool for swimming and family fun,” said Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton, who represents the North Laburnum corridor. “I’m thrilled that we found a great partner in the YMCA of Greater Richmond to help us bring that vision to reality.”

Since the project was announced in November, the Board of Supervisors and YMCA have finalized a development agreement and a 20-year lease, which allows the use of the county-owned land.

“The facility will feature an eight-lane, 25-yard pool and a warm-water instructional pool with zero-depth entry, a family spray area, and a waterslide. In addition, the center will include family-friendly locker rooms, retractable spectator seating, and parking,” said county officials.

The center will also offer swim lessons, host practices and meets for Henrico high school swim teams and be available for use by Henrico’s youth summer camps and community groups.

The indoor aquatics center will be open to the public through means-based memberships as well as daily rates. The facility is expected to open in early 2020.