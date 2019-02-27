‘Ask Nurse Debbie’ your questions about healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The healthcare system can be a confusing thing for many people, and you’re not alone if you find yourself with questions. Luckily, there is help out there! Debbie Johnston, the CEO of Ask Nurse Debbie, helps people navigate the healthcare system, and she joined us to tell us more.

Ask Nurse Debbie is located at 6720 Patterson Avenue in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-205-3268 or visit them online at www.asknursedebbie.com. And right now, they’re offering a free ten minute consultation for Virginia This Morning viewers.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASK NURSE DEBBIE}