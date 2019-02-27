× 2019 Virginia Wine Expo

RICHMOND, Va.– The Virginia Wine Expo presented by Publix features an array of the craft beverage and food scene in Richmond and Virginia. Signature events include dinners from local restaurants and seminars. All held at the historic Main Street Station in historic Shockoe Bottom.

The Walk-Around Grand Tastings include three sessions where you can swirl, sniff, taste and discuss premium wines of Virginia along with wine selections from National Guest Regions: Central Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains and Southern California. This year’s International Guest Region is Chile. In addition, the Walk-Around Grand Tastings will feature Virginia spirits, Virginia cider, and artisan specialty food and products.

The 2019 Virginia Wine Expo, world-class venue – recently revitalized Main Street Station in downtown Richmond, VA – for many of its events, an expanded schedule, and well-curated, informative and educational wine, spirits and food experiences for the public, trade, and media. The expo runs through Sunday and for more information on the Virginia Wine Festival visit http://virginiawineexpo.com/