Driver fatally strikes pedestrian on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a driver and a pedestrian on West Broad Street in Richmond. Traffic on eastbound West Broad Street, at Summit Avenue, is closed to all traffic as police investigate the crash.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Police said the crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Broad Street, near a GRTC Pulse stop.

In a Tweet announcing a detour, GRTC Pulse said the incident was unrelated to their bus service.

Attention Eastbound Pulse riders. Pulse buses are being detoured off EB Broad St. around an active, unrelated to GRTC, incident. EB Pulse buses will serve the next available curbside GRTC bus stop until we are cleared to resume regular service at Scott's Addition. 804-358-4782. — GRTC Pulse (@GrtcPulse) February 26, 2019

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story.