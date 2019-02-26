Wedding Season is Almost Here

RICHMOND, Va. - With Spring drawing closer, we're getting even closer to wedding season! If you're a bride looking for some inspiration for your special day, The Greater Virginia Bridal Show is just for you. Publisher and Owner of Virginia Bride Magazine is here to share what brides can expect out of this event. The Greater Virginia Bridal show will be held Sunday, March 3rd at the Dewey Gottwald Center located at 2301 W. Leigh St. For more information call 804-822-1768 or visit them online at www.vabridemagazine.com You can also check them out on Facebook at Virginia Bride Magazine or The Greater Virginia Bridal Shows.
