The Stunning Conclusion to The “Vega Jane” Series

Posted 10:33 am, February 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond native and best-selling author, David Baldacci, has written nearly 40 novels. From his first book and best seller "Absolute Power" to his latest "The Stars Below" David has been called a "Master Craftsman" by the Associated Press.  David talked about why he ended the series and what’s next.

https://www.davidbaldacci.com/

