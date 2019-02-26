Stepfather pleads not guilty, request jury trial for charges related to AJ Hadsell’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- Wesley Hadsell pleaded not guilty to three charges when he was arraigned in court on Tuesday for the 2015 disappearance and murder of his stepdaughter Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell.

Hadsell was charged after a grand jury meeting in Southampton County indicted the 40-year-old on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree felony murder and one count of felony concealment of a dead body.

A motions hearing was set for May 21st, which is when a trial date will be set, according to WTKR.

Hadsell is asking for a trial by jury.

The Office of the Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney, working with the Norfolk Police Department, sought the indictments, and the grand jury returned true bills to each indictment.

In 2015, Wesley Hadsell exclusively spoke to WTKR from behind bars.

"I swear to you, I didn't hurt my daughter. I don't know who did. And if I did, I wouldn't protect them," said Hadsell, claiming he had nothing to do with his stepdaughter's death.

Anjelica Hadsell went missing in 2015 and was later found dead in Southampton County. Hadsell has been a person of interest in the case, but was never charged until now.