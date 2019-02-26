× Skimming devices found at SunTrust ATMs in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after skimming devices were discovered at SunTrust ATMs in Henrico County.

Citizens reported finding the devices at an ATM at the SunTrust located in Tuckerneck Square at 9072 West Broad Street and at the SunTrust located in the Virginia Center Marketplace at 10170 Brook Road.

Police confirmed the devices and removed them.

Skimming devices can pick up data from bank customers when they inserted their cards into the ATM slot during transactions. The perpetrators then use that data to clone duplicate cards to obtain funds from the customer’s account.

Skimming devices can steal your credit card and debit card numbers, pin number, card expiration dates, and even bank routing numbers.

A SunTrust spokesperson tells CBS 6 that they will contact affected customers.

“When we become aware of a skimming device or fraudulent activity stemming from a skimming device, we determine users of the machine who might be at risk,” said SunTrust spokesperson Hugh Suhr. “We proactively reach out to those who may have been affected, and monitor and work to protect their accounts including reissuing new cards and reimbursing them for fraudulent transactions tied to the incident.

“If someone sees anything suspicious regarding an ATM or activity on their account, they should alert the appropriate financial institution as soon as they are aware of it,” added Suhr.

There is no word how many accounts may have been affected.