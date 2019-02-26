‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Warm Marinated Olives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our great friend of the show, Shayne Rogers, demonstrates her take on warm marinated olives that make a great addition to a cheese board for any celebration occasion.

2 c Assorted olives, I prefer pitted

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme

Orange zest

Lemon zest

½ t Crushed red pepper

½ c olive oil

Warm the olive oil in a medium sauce pan over medium-low heat, add the olives, thyme, zests and crushed red pepper. Stir occasionally until the olives are warmed through. Serve in a warmed bowl with small skewers. Enjoy!