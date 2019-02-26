‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Chipped Beef Party Ball

RICHMOND, Va. - Shayne Rogers is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a classic chipped beef cheese ball recipe that will sure to please any crowd at your next gathering.

Chipped Beef Party Ball

2 8 oz. packages cream cheese

¼ c mayonnaise

3-6 oz. Chipped or Dried Beef, chopped

1 small onion, grated

2 T fresh dill, chopped fine

½ t pepper

½ c parsley, chopped, optional

Crackers to serve

Start with room temperature cream cheese in a large bowl.  Mix in 3 oz. beef, onion, dill and pepper until well combined.  Use plastic wrap and a large measuring cup to help form a ball. Chill for an hour until firm.  Roll the ball in more of the chopped beef or parsley. Rewrap in fresh plastic wrap and chill until you are ready to serve. Enjoy!

