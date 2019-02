Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Robbers walking up to an unsuspecting victim Tuesday put their hand over her mouth and snatched her purse, according to Crime Insider sources.

The robbery took place at the 11 North apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crime insider sources say the woman was in the parking lot when she was approached by multiple people who snatched her purse and ran towards Cedar Fork.

Police were on scene for about an hour, and the female victim, who was not injured, refused aid on scene.

If you know anything about the purse snatching, call Crime Stoppers.