Pharrell Williams' festival planned for Virginia Beach college weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Council will get an update Tuesday about The Something in the Water festival, WTKR reported.

The festival is scheduled to held along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during college beach weekend April 26 to April 28.

The festival will feature several different events, including a concert on the beach, according to a copy of the city council presentation.

In addition to the concert, the multi-venue festival will feature sports activities and panel discussions with thought leaders and forward-thinking brands.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams first proposed the idea for the festival last fall.

City officials hoped the festival would lead to a new start for the weekend which was marred last year when three people were shot.

“It will be at the convention center and at the stages at the Oceanfront,” Deputy City Manager Ronald Williams last November. “The volume of potential attendees is similar to events that we have now.”

This story will be updated after Virginia Beach City Council is updated on the plan.