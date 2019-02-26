North Carolina considers 15-point school grading scale

RALEIGH — The State of North Carolina could soon begin to grade schools on a different scale.
House Bill 145 proposes a new model, still grading school performance on a scale from A to F, but changing the percentages needed to qualify for a higher grade.
The North Carolina House of Representatives passed House Bill 145 on its first reading.
The bill would change the scale to the following:
A — 85 percent and up
B — 70 to 84 percent
C — 55 to 69 percent
D — 40 to 54 percent
F — Less than 40 percent
The scale would make it significantly easier for schools to receive a higher grade with a lower percentage score, dropping the threshold for an A by 5 points, B by 10 points, C by 15 points, D by 20 points and F by 20 points.
For example, a school graded at 55 percent, an F under the current system, would get bumped up to a C with the same score.
The law, which would not impact student grades, would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
This same scale has been used in North Carolina in the past.