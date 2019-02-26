Gunman kills Chesterfield dog protecting his owners: ‘Zeus was family’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Someone shot and killed a dog during a home invasion in Chesterfield Monday, according to Chesterfield Police. Six people knocked on the victim's Mallard Cove Apartments door, at about 9 p.m. Monday, then forced their way inside.

"The victim's dog chased the suspects out of the apartment before anything was taken and continued to chase the suspects," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "As the suspects fled, a gunshot was fired outside of the apartment which struck and killed the victim's dog."

Kristopher Keener and Aesahia Grimes said they live in the apartment where the crime happened.

Keener and Grimes said they were pulling into their apartment Monday night when they noticed a suspicious crowd in the parking lot.

When they got inside their apartment, they said they heard a knock at the door.

Keener said they recognized the man who knocked on the door as someone who frequented the apartment complex, but behind him was several other men in all black.

He said those men had guns.

"We opened the door. Five people ran in. They pointed the gun. Zeus ran after them, they ran -- then shot Zeus," said Keener.

Both Keener and Grimes said they heard the gunshot, but didn't know their dog had been killed until they came outside with police and saw the aftermath.

They described Zeus as a member of the family, and said they never imagined this would happen to him.

"Cross eyed, walked into walls -- you could hold a treat this way and he'd look that way," Keener said. "I don't know how to put it. Zeus was family. He was real family."

The two said Zeus was trying to protect them when he was shot.

"It’s especially bothering to hear that they hurt the dog," said a woman at the complex, taking her grandson to school Tuesday morning. "Another incident where someone want to injure a dog. My heart goes out to the family. I’m really sorry that this had to happen to them."

Police described the suspects as "black males wearing all black clothing with one suspect wearing a red and blue jacket."

One of the suspects knows the victims, according to investigators. Due to that fact, police said the situation appeared to be an "isolated incident."

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.