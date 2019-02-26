Chesterfield to close Harrowgate Park for more than a year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Harrowgate Park in Chester will be closed for 12 – 18 months starting March 1, according to Chesterfield County officials.

“The park will be closed for construction of the new Harrowgate Elementary School and improvements at the rear of the park,” a Chesterfield County spokesperson said. “During construction, all park facilities, including restrooms, playgrounds, trails, courts and athletic fields, will be unavailable for public use.”

The county suggested the following options for park goers while Harrowgate was closed: