86 tons of Boston Market frozen meals recalled after plastic, glass found

If you recently bought some frozen meals from Boston Market and they’re still in your freezer, you might want to pull them out and look them over.

About 86 tons worth of Boston Market’s boneless pork rib patties were recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic.

The patties, distributed by Ohio-based food manufacturer Bellisio Foods, are included in Boston Market Home Style Meals labeled as Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes, according to a news release from the US Department of Agriculture.

The USDA classifies this as a Class I recall, meaning that “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The affected meals were shipped to retail locations nationwide as well as to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona.

“The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib shaped patty,” the USDA said in its statement. The agriculture department’s food inspection service was notified of this issue on Friday.

Don’t eat the meals

On the label, the frozen meals have “best buy” dates of December 7, 2019 (lot code 8341); January 4, 2020 (lot code 9004), January 24, 2020 (lot code 9024) or February 15, 2020 (lot code 9046). The meals subject to recall also have “EST. 18297” stamped on the end carton flap of the package.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Consumers who have bought these frozen meals are urged not to eat them. They should be either thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.