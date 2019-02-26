× Charge reduced for tumbling coach accused of sexually assaulting teen

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A local tumbling coach who was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl is no longer facing a felony charge after a court appearance Tuesday in Colonial Heights.

Benjamin David Jones was charged with felony aggravated sexual battery to a victim 13-14 years of age (Sex offender registry eligible). Tuesday, that charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault and battery.

The 38-year-old coach was indicted on January 8, though court records show the alleged crime happened in November 2018.

CBS 6 reached out to the Colonial Heights Commonwealth Attorney’s office for comment.

“As this is a pending and open case, we cannot comment on it other than what happened in open court today. The victim and her family were consulted at all times during the case. I can confirm that the charge was amended to assault and battery, which is a lesser included offense.”

Jones next court appearance will be in approximately six months for a status hearing.

The former tumbling coach has ties to cheerleading and gymnastics gyms across Central Virginia, including Dinwiddie, Hanover and most recently Goochland.